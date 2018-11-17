Islamic Jihad releases footage of rocket launch

Terrorist organization shows off launch of large rocket which slammed into Ashkelon last week.

Gaza's Islamic Jihad terrorist organization released footage of the militia launching a rocket that slammed into Ashkelon last week.

The rocket called "Hell of Ashkelon" has a large warhead and appears to have the ability to cause great damage. The warhead is larger than the rocket's range and appears to consist of a gas balloon.

The Islamic Jihad video posted a warning in Hebrew: "We promise you more daring."

A Palestinian Arab day laborer from Hebron was killed and a 60-year-old woman was injured when the rocket hit Ashkelon last week.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar promised to send rockets to Tel Aviv during the next round of fighting.

Speaking at a memorial service for Hamas terrorists who were killed during the clash with Israeli soldiers this week which started the latest escalation, Sinwar threatened that "anyone who tests Gaza will find death and poison. If we are attacked, we will let the barrage on Tel Aviv do the talking. Our missiles are more accurate, have a longer range and carry more explosives than before."