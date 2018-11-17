President Rivlin wraps up visit to Rome

President Reuven Rivlin has concluded his visit to Rome and will depart for Israel on Saturday evening

On Friday, the president met with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarell and discussed the strong relations between Italy and Israel and the plans to develop and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Mattarella told Rivlin that he was happy to be able to reciprocate the warm welcome he received in Israel.

“I am proud to be able to deepen Israeli-Italian relations between Jerusalem and Rome,” said President Rivlin, emphasizing that on the streets of Rome, one can feel that the connection to Jerusalem “is not just ancient and historic, but also a matter of emotional connection that creates bridges in today’s world.”

“Only those who ignore history or even distort it can be ignorant of the connection between Rome and Jerusalem,” said President Mattarella of Italy, emphasizing that the friendship between Rome and Jerusalem is not just a matter of connections between official institutions.

“Allow me to express my pride that I consider you to be a personal friend, and that this is the feeling between our two peoples."

The two presidents agreed to deepen the existing cooperation between the countries on a wide range of issues such as culture, technology and innovation.

President Rivlin thanked President Mattarella for his strong stand against the recent outbreaks of anti-Semitism and said “we live under the constant and terrible influence of the Holocaust, but the world should remember that the State of Israel is not compensation for the Holocaust. We returned to Jerusalem because this is the land of our ancestors, and we built our home in Israel because our people was born there and will always make its home there.”