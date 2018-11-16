Do not be afraid of Jewish haters

We need to protect ourselves and fight hard when necessary. We need to beseech G-d to protect us until we will not have to fear anymore.





With the escalation in the Gaza area this week, it is hard not to write about it.

Sadly, we didn't have to choose between the sedar and current events - because as old as the story in the Torah is, it is also current events.

We cannot but realize that we are witnessing MAASEI AVOT SIMAN LA- BANIM, that the deeds of our AVOT (and IMAHOT) are indicators of that which occurs and keeps occurring throughout the generations, ever since the beginning of our nation.

Actually, it started way before nationhood. Even before family-hood. It started with one person. Avraham Avinu.

He was different from everyone else. And, it seems that people don't like individuals who are different.

And even less so, when the family and followers start to grow.

Avraham had his trouble with Nimrod and his ilk. Yitzchak had problemswith the Gerar population. Yaakov had to flee Be'er Sheva, his home, his father's house. He then had todeal with Lavan - who, the Hagada tells us, was a greater enemy than Par'o... for Lavan, dear Uncle Lavan, BIKEISH LAAKOR ET HAKOL, he wanted to wipe out the future Am Yisrael before it got started.

Anti-Semitism or Anti-Jewishness has been around for a long time, and takes on many different forms.

It could be the irrational, blind hatred of white supremacists, one of whom who recently massacred 11 Jews in Pittsburgh.

It could be the hatred that supplements mother's milk in much of the Arab/Moslem world which manifests itself in almost 500 rockets being fired into southern Israel from Gaza.

It is sometimes subtle and sometimes less so. But we see more and more examples of HALACHA B'YADU'A, it is axiomatic that Eisav hates Yaakov. At it goes on from there.

We need to protect ourselves and fight hard when necessary. And we need to beseech G-d to protect us and help us until we will not have to fear anymore.