Home of terrorist who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach rebuilt

The home of the terrorist after it was demolished

The home of the terrorist responsible for the death of Rabbi Raziel Shevach has been rebuilt only 10 months after being demolished by the IDF, Ynet reports.

Rabbi Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last January Havat Gilad in Samaria. The terrorists fired at Rabbi Shevach's vehicle at close range and then fled the scene.

Ahmed Jarar was a key member of the terror cell responsible for the shooting attack, and personally participated in the attack and was killed in a shootout in Jenin.

After Jarar was killed by the IDF, his house was subsequently demolished by security forces in keeping with Israeli policy. However, his house has now been constructed anew, frustrating his widow, who blamed Israel's lack of deterrence for the terrorist's gleaming new building.

"Unfortunately, this does not surprise me," she told Ynet. "As long as there is no permanent policy of an organized deterrent package against the terrorists, then such things are happening ... We need deterrence that will be accompanied by the expulsion of terrorist families, house demolitions and more."