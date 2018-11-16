Likud continues slide in new poll

The Likud continued its slide in the polls following Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's resignation this past week, with a new survey finding that it would drop to 25 seats in the next elections.

According to the poll, which was commissioned by the Makor Rishon newspaper, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid faction would get 15 seats, while the Zionist Union would drop to only 9 seats, almost a third less than the 24 it currently has.

The Israel-Arab Joint List and and a potential party headed by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz are both tied at 12 seats, while the Jewish Home would get 11 seats, three more than the eight it currently has.

Outgoing Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman appears to be enjoying a slight bump since his resignation, as his Yisrael Beytenu rose slightly from previous polls to seven seats. A future party by MK Orly Levi-Abekasis, Meretz, and Shas are tied at six seats while the haredi United Torah Judaism would get five Knesset seats in the next elections.

The Likud has slid in the polls ever since Liberman resigned over a cease fire that he said was "a capitulation to terrorism". A recent poll by the "Midgam" institute published pn Wednesday evening on Channel 2 revealed that if elections were held today, Likud would get weaker and receive 29 Knesset seats



According to the poll, Yesh Atid would get 18 seats, the Joint List 12, the Zionist Union 11 and the Jewish Home 11 seats.



The results show that Kulanu would get 8 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism also 7, Shas 6, Meretz 6, and Orly Levy Abekasis’ party 5 seats.