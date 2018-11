Aliyah against all odds A Jew should not feel intimidated about living in their natural homeland. David Lev and Hillel Levin,

Noam Moskowitz New olim arrive in Israel This week, for Independence Day, David and Hillel talk with the founder of Be A Mensch about the right way to coexist with others in Israel (and elsewhere), followed by the one and only Avraham Venismach, letting you know about a way of contributing to Israel's security in this present time of need.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top