The curse of captivity: Jewish exiles and schisms

What happens when the nations wake up and find that they could have been captive children?

Ira Michaelson and Rod Bryant,

Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum
Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum
By Rav Greenbaum

Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum joins Ira and Rod to discuss the identity of those from the nations experiencing an awakening towards true Torah Judaism.

Who's who, and could they be captive children?



Loading....

Tags:Jewish, Radio

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top