Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum joins Ira and Rod to discuss the identity of those from the nations experiencing an awakening towards true Torah Judaism.
Who's who, and could they be captive children?
Loading....
|
The curse of captivity: Jewish exiles and schisms
What happens when the nations wake up and find that they could have been captive children?
Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum
By Rav Greenbaum
Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum joins Ira and Rod to discuss the identity of those from the nations experiencing an awakening towards true Torah Judaism.
Who's who, and could they be captive children?
Loading....
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top