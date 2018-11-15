Terror survivor, rescue representative continue US tour

Survivor of Neve Tzuf massacre tells 1,000 women in Miami how Rescuers Without Borders helps terror victims in Judea and Samaria.

The survivor of a brutal terrorist attack and a representative of Rescuers Without Borders continued their tour of the US after speaking to a crowd at a private New York home where they prayed for the victims of terrorism.

Michal Solomon, whose husband,father-in-law, and sister-in-law, who were stabbed to death by an Arab terrorist while eating their Shabbat dinner in the Neve Tzuf massacre of 2017, praised Rescuers Without Borders for being the first on the scene following the attack and saving her mother-in-law's life.

Rescuers Without Borders provides emergency services and first aid to communities in Judea and Samaria which are far from the nearest hospital.

Following the event, Michal and Rescuers Without Borders spokesperson Natalie Sopinsky met with the Israeli Consul in New York, Danny Dayan, to discuss the important work carried out by Rescuers Without Borders.

The next day, the delegation attended the Miami Federation Women's Brunch at the Downtown Hilton of Miami where Michal was a featured speaker. Michal told her story to 1,000 Federation women and highlighted the role of Rescuers Without Borders in helping victims of terror attacks. Later that evening in they visited Orlando JCC of Maitland where a small crowd of 50 people came to meet Michal and learn about the work of Rescuers Without Borders.