Dershowitz: 'Impeaching Trump a mistake'

Watch: Renowned jurist says Americans want the focus to be on jobs and the economy, not impeaching the president.

Former Harvard Law School professor and prominent American jurist Alan Dershowitz says that the Democrats will be making a mistake if they use their newfound majority in the House of Representatives to pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I think it would backfire now for the Democrats to try to impeach President Trump. The country is not looking for that," Dershowitz told Fox News.

“The extremists will be saying ‘Impeach, impeach, impeach. We now have the votes we can impeach. Let’s bring it to the Senate for a trial.’ That would be a foolish abuse of their newly-elected majority. But I do think we will see investigations," Dershowitz continued.

“I think the American public will not find that particularly attractive. What they want is to see progress on jobs, on the environment, on border security. Investigations sound much too much like inside baseball, and the Mueller commission report is out there, we are waiting for that. So I think the Democrats would be foolish to devote too much of their priorities to investigating political enemies at this point.”

Hopes have surged among some part of the American Left that President Trump will be impeached ever since the Democrats retook the House in last week's midterm elections. However, top Democrats have sought to tamp down such fervor, with Rep. Nancy Pelosi saying last week that "for those who want impeachment, that's not what our caucus is about".