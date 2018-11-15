'Gazans, keep away from Israeli border'

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rokon, released a video today warning Gazans against taking part in the terror attacks on the border fence.

"In recent days, we have experienced a serious incident when missiles were fired at Israel. The IDF reacted forcefully and with a hard hand," said Rokon at the outset.

"I want to convey a very clear message to those who violate the security fence arrangement, who are taking part in the so-called 'marches of return' that have become violent and terrorist acts, and which are planning to carry out terror attacks on Friday near the security fence: we know very well that these actions are not spontaneous and that the terrorist organization Hamas is the mastermind, the leader and the leader of these operations," he said.

"Our patience has broken and we will respond harshly. We will show no restraint and will not be lenient against anyone who violates the following orders: Anyone who approaches a distance of 100 meters from the fence will put himself at risk. Anyone who destroys the fence or tries to harm it will put himself at risk. Anyone who tries to cross the security fence into Israel will put himself at risk. Anyone who hurls bombs, grenades and Molotov cocktails will put himself at risk. Anyone who detonates explosives will put himself in danger.

"I offer you the opportunity to wake up and understand that Hamas and the other terrorist organizations are leading you to the edge of the abyss. Understand this before it's too late, you have been warned."