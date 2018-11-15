Liberman bids farewell to General Staff forum

Outgoing Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that he was leaving the General Staff forum, headed by Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

Liberman thanked the IDF Chief of Staff and the commanders of the General Forum for two and a half years of joint work, and again expressed his appreciation for their work in all the various sectors and fronts.

"Since 1996, I have been honored to pass through almost every possible public position in the State of Israel, from the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office in 1996, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Minister of National Infrastructures, Minister of Transportation, Minister of Strategic Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs. These were undoubtedly the most exciting two and a half years, both in terms of the challenge, both in terms of people and responsibility," Liberman said.

"The important thing for me is to keep the IDF out of all the political debates. The IDF is the backbone and the axis on which this society and state are founded, and there is a consensus in the State of Israel on two things: the Western Wall and the IDF. This is the broadest agreement I know in Israeli society. I tried with all my might, at least on this issue, to give my backing, to keep the army out of all political discourse," added the defense minister.