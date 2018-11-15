Yair Netanyahu: We can't let the Left return to power

Amid talk of elections, PM's son writes open letter imploring right-wing Israelis not to let the Left return to power. 'Existential threat.'

Prime Minister Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, wrote a long Facebook post Thursday imploring right-wing Israelis not to topple the government and enable the Left to return to power.

Yair Netanyahu's post comes as the future of the coalition looks shaky, with both Kulanu Chairman Moshe Kahlon and Shas leader Aryeh Deri calling for new elections.

"My right-hand brother! Remember, history always comes back!," wrote the younger Netanyahu. "In 1992, the Right was angry at [Prime Minister Yitzchak] Shamir, who went to the Madrid Conference."

"At the conference, he did not give an inch to the Palestinians and it meant nothing. Nevertheless, the right "punished" Shamir and brought Rabin (the general) to the premiership."

"Rabin, of course, was no tougher with the Palestinians, but he brought tens of thousands of PLO terrorists to Israel, gave them territory and weapons. We are still paying the terrible consequences of the Oslo Accords," continued Netanyahu.

"In 2000 another general was elected prime minister, Ehud Barak. He left Lebanon, abandoned our loyal allies (and taught the entire Middle East that it does not pay to be an ally of Israel) and created a terror state controlled by Hezbollah, with hundreds of thousands of missiles aimed at every point in Israel. In addition, he offered the Palestinians a state bordering Kfar Saba and includes the Western Wall," added Netanyahu.

"In 2005, former prime minister and general Ariel Sharon expelled 10,000 Jews from their homes (including the removal of bodies from the graves)," wrote Netanyahu. "The left promised that Gaza would become Singapore for the Middle East and that the evacuated settlements would include Jewish and Arab children's camps.

"My father warned that the Gaza Strip would become a Hamas state and that the few missiles fired at the Gush Katif settlements would become many missiles that would be sent over Ashkelon, Ashdod and Be'er Sheva."

Yair Netanyahu alleged that right-wing voters angry at Prime Minister Netanyahu's recent cease-fire with Hamas are liable to elect a leftist government.

"They are cynically trying to harness your (justified) frustration and make a left-wing government here without you understanding it," he said.

"To give the left another chance to continue what they did in Oslo, the withdrawal from Lebanon and the disengagement would be an existential threat to Israel."