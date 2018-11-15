Jerusalem mayor-elect: No grudge against opponent

Moshe Lion, newly elected mayor of Jerusalem, says he will work for all residents, not just haredim who supported him.

Moshe Lion, who was elected mayor of Jerusalem after a close and tense second round, promised to cooperate with all the parties and candidates who ran against him.

"I know how to put things back and see the good of Jerusalem," Lion told News 2.

"I intend to sit with Ofer Berkovitch, too. I do not hold a grudge against anyone over acted before the elections," Leon declared ahead of the municipal coalition negotiations that will soon begin.

During the interview, Leon promised that he would not act in a way that would harm the secular residents of Jerusalem even though he was elected with the support of the haredi and religious factions.

"I promise that there will be no haredization in the city," he declared.

Leon was asked about the prime minister's decision not to publicly support his candidacy and replied, "The prime minister has his considerations, and I very much appreciate the prime minister and I think he is excellent."