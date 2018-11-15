'Liberman made Hamas laugh'

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara dismissed former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's resignation as a political stunt. "It is simply a delusional thing that has no place in the public world, and it has damaged the trust of the public in the leadership."

"The man who was defense minister for two and a half years, now he criticizes the government?: he said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. "He should ask himself why he did not do this two years ago. His resignation caused a glee in Gaza. He made Haniyeh smile and cheer. It hurt me personally."

"It is possible that Liberman did not intend [to resign previously], but he should have thought twice or at least resigned at a different time and not immediately after the municipal elections, because he may have thought that the prime minister would go to elections within days.

"Everyone knows that there was agreement from the military echelon and the security forces. Everyone was in line with the decision, and only after they left the cabinet meeting and there was public criticism did he get cold feet and decided to go back," the minister said. "This behavior hurts me because leaders need to make difficult decisions that are good in the long run for the people, even if in the short term they are problematic."

Minister Kara called for the stabilization of the coalition so that the government can serve its full term. "I want to ask whether anyone has an alternative plan against terror in Gaza, even [former] Defense Minister Amir Peretz, who is a resident of the south, did not bring salvation. We are facing a population that rejoices when they are told that their son was killed. Therefore, I am convinced that in order to bring peace to the region, only a comprehensive regional plan that will include the Gaza issue can address it. The Prime Minister made a decision based on the macro and not the micro. There are no slogans here. There is truth here about Gaza. Everyone knows that it is impossible to decide for two million people, and if you go in there everyone knows where this leads."

"I ask all moralists to remember that we renounced the withdrawal from Gush Katif, I was at the head of the rebellion against the exit, and all the visitors today were in favor of the deportation, so we will not be preached, and the line that the prime minister is leading today is the right line. The government has a comprehensive picture, "added Kara.

Minister Kara criticized Education Minister Naftali Bennett's demand for the defense ministry: "It is wrong to approach the prime minister with a loaded gun. It is not right. This is a right-wing government and the prime minister knows what is good for the State of Israel and who deserves it. If we as rightists do not allow him to run the government, then we have a problem."