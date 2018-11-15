Shas leader joins call for early elections

Shas Chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri became the latest faction leader to call for new elections.

"The good of the country requires going to early elections with the agreement of all coalition parties," said Deri.

Earlier Thursday, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that "in the present situation, the best thing for Israeli citizens and the Israeli economy is to go to elections as soon as possible".

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced yesterday that he will hold a round of meetings with the heads of the coalition factions following Defense Minister Liberman's announcement of his resignation from the government.



Among other things, Netanyahu is expected to meet with Education Minister and Chairman of the Jewish Home Naftali Bennett, who will demand that he entrust him with the defense portfolio as a condition for the continued existence of the government.



After the round of meetings, Netanyahu is expected to decide whether to set an agreed date close to general elections or to try to stabilize the current coalition with 61 MKs.