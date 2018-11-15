Shaked: Zilber won't represent government

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked reiterated that Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber will not be allowed to represent the government despite Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit saying the opposite.

Mandeblit had reprimanded Zilber on Thursday for a partisan political speech she gave at the Knesset earlier this month. As part of the reprimand, Mandeblit maintained that Zilber will represent the government at his discretion.

"Deputy Attorney General Dina Silber acted with a lack of authority in her political statements last week in the Knesset Committee. According to the Knesset Basic Law, the authority to elect representatives of government ministries on Knesset committees is given to the minister in charge," said Shaked.

"I will not allow her appearance in Knesset committees in the next session."

Zilber had raised eyebrows when she blasted theCultural Loyalty Law promoted by Culture Minister Miri Regev. Speaking at a Knesset committee earlier this month, Zilber alleged that there is "a wounding social discourse. If someone can be loyal, can someone else be a traitor? A Fifth column?"

Following her speech, Shaked announced that Zilber "has finished representing my position, the position of my office, or the position of the government in the government, one of its committees, or one of the Knesset committees".