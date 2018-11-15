17-year-old charged over Toronto anti-Semitic incident

Toronto Police charge 17-year-old boy in connection with hate crime against four Jewish teenagers in North York.

Toronto Police have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with an incident in which four Jewish teenagers were victimized in an alleged hate crime, CP24 reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 8:00 p.m. in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area in the North York neighborhood.

Four 17-year-old boys were walking dressed in attire of their religious faith. As they were walking, they were approached by a group of 10 teenagers who were not known to them. Derogatory comments against the Jewish boys’ religion were made as the two groups crossed paths, investigators said.

The larger group then allegedly assaulted two of the teenage boys by kicking and punching them. Sunglasses belonging to one of the boys were stolen during the incident.

Police said the perpetrators fled the scene before officers arrived, but authorities were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assault and robbery in connection with this investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 18, according to CP24.

The outstanding suspects have only been described by officials as being in their “early teens.”

There was a record number of anti-Semitic incidents in Canada in 2017, according to the B’nai Brith Canada annual audit released this past April.

The audit found that there were 752 incidents of harassment, vandalism and violence in 2017.

The vast majority of the incidents took place in Canada’s two largest provinces: Ontario recorded nearly half the total, with 808, while Quebec had 474. The rest were scattered among the nation’s eight other provinces.

Though Jews represent 3.8% of Toronto's population, 28% of all hate crimes in Toronto are targeted at the Jewish community, making it the city's most frequently targeted minority.

Last month, the Leo Baeck Day School in Toronto was vandalized by graffiti supporting the Hamas terrorist organization.

In July, the word "Achtung" was spray-painted over a sign promoting Holocaust education outside Toronto's Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.