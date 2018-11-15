'Liberman's resignation far from being a victory for Hamas'

Professor Avraham Diskin, an Israeli political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a professor at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, talks about Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's resignation.

"The latest trigger was the ceasefire with Hamas and Liberman believed that it's too early and the Hamas will not deter, on the contrary, and I am sure that he also had questions of popularity in Israel in mind, but it seems that generally speaking he was not sincere," says Diskin.

He thinks also that early elections were really a major consideration in Liberman's desicion. "I am sure that it was on his mind. But we will see what happens. What we've seen from the Israeli media for instance and also on the internet is some criticism against Netanyahu for being too soft on Hamas."