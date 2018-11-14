Tel Aviv, Northwestern Universities' joint nanoscience program

A new collaborative venture between Northwestern University and Tel Aviv University brings together researchers and students in the field of nanotechnology through joint research and development projects, student exchange programs and research grants.

Within the new partnership, two researchers from each university will receive post-doctoral fellowships supporting two years of research at partner institutions. The respective hosting laboratories will provide for remaining expenses.

The new joint Northwestern-TAU venture also offers a student exchange program, which will allow three graduate students from each institution to study at respective partner universities and attend an annual nanotechnology workshop and international conference on cutting-edge breakthroughs in the field.

The new nanotech collaboration is slated to offer up to two research grants a year to support pilot projects that bear unique commercial potential. TAU's Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Northwestern's International Institute for Nanotechnology will together select the winning projects, which will receive funding to cover the costs involved with completing a proof of concept.

In 2020, TAU and Northwestern exchange students alike will have the opportunity to study at the new building housing TAU's Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. The ambitious center, made possible through a $30 million gift from Roman Abramovich to Tel Aviv University, is expected to be the leading facility of its kind in the Middle East. French architect Michel Remon has designed the innovative new building, which will span over 7,000m2and will house core research labs, quantum effects labs, medical nanosystems labs and smart biotechnology labs, as well as a prominent visitors center, which will be open to the general public.

Tel Aviv University President, Prof. Joseph Klafter, thanked Roman Abramovich for his generous contribution, and noted that the partnership with the prestigious Northwestern University will further leverage internationally the innovative technologies that are being developed at TAU in the fields of engineering and Nanotechnology.