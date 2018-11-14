Olmert: Government giving in instead of defeating Hamas

Former PM says any other prime minister would be called a traitor for agreeing to a cease-fire after Israel endured 460 rockets.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for agreeing to a cease-fire with the Hamas terrorist organization following the resignation of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

"If someone else came to such an agreement after 460 rockets, they would call him a traitor. This government said that it will deal with Hamas and instead is giving in to it," Olmert said in an interview with Kan Radio.

He added: "The Palestinians taught us a lesson. If the government had a deterrent capability, it is now clear that it does not."

"They create a false impression that there is a danger to Israel's security, there is a constant threat to the tranquility of life, and we have to deal with it," Olmert said.

The Likud said in response, "Ehud Olmert, who wanted to hand over Jerusalem and was one of the architects of the disengagement and the convergence plan, including handing over most of Judea and Samaria to the Palestinians, will not tell anyone about slackness."