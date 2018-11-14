Prayer for victims at Rescuers Without Borders event in NYC

Survivor of Neve Tzuf massacre addresses crowd at event for Rescuers Without Borders, which treats residents of Judea and Samaria.

The New York home of Andrew and Leah Harary was packed with people who arrived Monday evening to hear Michal Solomon, survivor and heroine of the Neve Tzuf massacre of July 2017.

Michal spoke as part of a tour of the US with the Rescuers Without Borders organization, which provides emergency response and first aid to the communities of Judea and Samaria.

Those gathered joined in prayer for the victims of terrorism, including Michal's husband,father-in-law, and sister-in-law, who were stabbed to death by an Arab terrorist while eating their Shabbat dinner.

Rescuers without Borders spokesperson Natalie Sopinsky told Arutz Sheva: "So many American visitors come to Yehuda and Shomron (Judea and Samaria) and have family living there ... Hatzalah Y"osh (Rescuers Without Borders) serves them when they need emergency medical care ... these men and women are volunteers and are saving lives. They need support! These yishuvim throughout Yehuda and Shomron depend on these volunteer medics. They need equipment. Defibrillators, medical bags, ambulances, we are it!

"You don't realize how far we are from the cities until something happens. Then our guys come to the rescue. They need recognition. They need support. They need funding," she added.

"The government does not help, so we have to ask from private sources. Yehuda and Shomron is still underdeveloped ... we the people must lead. And with private help we are saving lives," she said.