Menorahs for millennials?

Everyone needs their own menorah! Explore the different Hanukkah menorah options that Gen-Y will love to use today and in the years to come.

As millennials begin to settle down in their lives with jobs, marriage, even a family, they are slowly beginning to abandon their formerly impulsive ways. Millennial flair in their everyday style and how they speak is still apparent but ultimately, they are beginning to calm down. As they get older, they begin to create their own traditions and use their own Judaica to celebrate the Shabbat and all Jewish holidays. With the winter holiday of Hanukkah around the corner, it’s time to look at the different Hanukkah menorahs you can give to your favorite millennial.

Travel Menorahs

Not necessarily bound by one place, millennials enjoy traveling the world or even just traveling for work. Either way, if they plan on traveling over Hanukkah, it can make lighting the Hanukkah candles a bit more difficult. Luckily, there are plenty of travel sized hanukkiahs so that traveling won’t stop them in participating in the fun tradition while having whatever fun they are having abroad. These compact hanukkiahs take up minimal room so that their favorite sweater doesn’t need to be sacrificed.

Dual Purpose Menorahs

We live in an age where we just all happen to own too much stuff and when it comes to Judaica, it really takes a toll in our homes since we have special pieces for everything. Millennials are trying to cut back on what they buy and own which is why dual-purpose menorahs and Shabbat candlesticks are available, some of which are even small enough to travel with. Millennials appreciate a good deal and it doesn’t get better than this when it comes to combos.

Traditional Menorahs

Even though millennials like to keep things modern, everyone loves a little bit of tradition. For those Gen Y-ers who want something traditional, but with modern flair, there are plenty of hanukkiahs just for them. Silver and gold, tall candelabras or shorter stands, millennials can’t help but fall in love with the design using pipes or adorned with trees and all other options. Sleek, modern and easy to store, millennials will enjoy using any traditional but modern hanukkiahs.

There you have it. Even the Judaica world is changing thanks to millennials and the changes are bold and gorgeous. Even if you are not a millennial, these hanukkiahs can be perfect for you as well since they are useable pieces of art. Hanukkiahs are very personal to each person, so the fact that artists have taken this into consideration is incredible. Thank you to the millennials for the inspiration and a very happy Hanukkah to everyone!