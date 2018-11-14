Massive Prayer Event

Emissaries were sent this week from Israel to various famous gravesites in Europe, as part of a massive prayer & tzedaka event run by Bnei Brak-based charity organization Kupat Ha’Ir. Sites visited will include the kever of the Baal Shem Tov in the Ukraine, that of the Remah in Poland, the Chatam Sofer in Slovakia, and more.

Whilst the emissaries are gathered at their respective gravesites this shabbat, an impressive nearly 50 gedolim will join in prayer in Israel. The rabbanim include, but are not limited to, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Rav Gershon Edelstein, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Rav Zilberstein, Rav Hillel, The Rachmastrivke Rebbe, Rav Dovid Cohen, Rav Shimon Galai, Rav Neventsal, Rav David Abuchatzera, Rav Finkel and Rav Elbaz. All rabbanim and emissaries will pray simultaneously for those who donate to Kupat Ha’Ir’s “9th hour” tzedaka campaign.

The timing for the gathering is due to the traditional segulah of the “9th hour.” The 9th hour of the 9th of Kislev (the 9th month) is mentioned in sefarim by the Ramban and others as a particularly auspicious time for prayer.

The timing for the gathering is due to the traditional segulah of the "9th hour." The 9th hour of the 9th of Kislev (the 9th month) is mentioned in sefarim by the Ramban and others as a particularly auspicious time for prayer.

