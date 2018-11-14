French Jewish mayor’s home covered with anti-Semitic graffiti

Mayor's home covered in anti-Semitic graffiti in town outside of Strasbourg in eastern France.

The home of a Jewish mayor in France was covered with anti-Semitic graffiti and, in a separate incident, headstones in a Jewish cemetery in Germany were toppled over and smashed.

The graffiti were spray painted on Friday, which marked the the 80th anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogroms by the Nazis against German and Austrian Jews, on the home of Etienne Wolf, mayor of Brumath near Strasbourg in France’s east, France3 reported. Police have no suspects in custody in connection with this action.

The graffiti included “Mayor Marx = Jude,” a reference to the communist ideologue Karl Marx followed by the German-language word for “Jew.” Several swastikas also were painted, along with the words: “Dirty Jew, get out.” Another tag read: “Jews want to destroy Whites.”

Wolf, who is Jewish, discovered the tags early in the morning when he came out to get his newspaper. “It stunned me. I wondered what I had done to deserve this,” Wolf, whose town has approximately 10,000 residents, told France3.

In September, in the eastern town of Zoebersdorf, located 15 miles northwest of Strasbourg, unidentified individuals wrote similar tags that read: “Marx dirty Jews, immigrants out” on the headquarters of the Town Council.

In recent weeks, public buildings were similarly defaced in other towns in the Alsatian region of Bas-Rhin, including in Thal-Marmoutier, Bremmelbach, Mollkirch and Langensoultzbach.

The cemetery incident occurred last month in Holzminden, a town of about 20,000 residents located in southern Lower Saxony, Germany. The unidentified culprits toppled four headstones, smashing two of them, at the cemetery, the Weser-ith News website reported last week.