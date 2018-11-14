Egypt calls on Israel to stop attacking Gaza

As ceasefire is agreed to, Egypt calls on Israel to "immediately stop all forms of military action" in Gaza.

Egypt on Tuesday called on Israel to end its military action in Gaza, after terrorist groups in the enclave agreed to a Cairo-brokered ceasefire.

Following the most severe flare-up between the two sides since 2014, Egypt "reiterated... its request to Israel to immediately stop all forms of military action" in Gaza, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Cairo, which along with the United Nations has acted as a meditator, underlined "the necessity to bring an end to the violence and escalation, to restore calm immediately."

Egypt also warned of "serious and negative consequences of continuing this vicious cycle" of violence.

Around 5:00 p.m. Israel time on Tuesday, Arab media reported that an agreement on a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel. The agreement was achieved through Egyptian mediation.

Hamas confirmed the report that an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire had been reached, but made it clear that the organization would be obligated to it only as long as the "Zionist enemy" fulfilled its commitment to the ceasefire.

That ceasefire came after Gaza terrorists fired nearly 500 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel, starting on Sunday night and until Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and over 50 injured from rocket and mortar strikes, and a number of private homes were struck during the onslaught.

Egypt, which became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, has served as mediator between Israel and the Gaza terrorist groups in previous rounds of fighting as well.

While ties between Egypt and Israel have been formally cold at times, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi recently hailed the peace agreement between the two countries as “stable and permanent.”