Senator Cruz: I stand unequivocally with Israel

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday reiterated his support for Israel as Gaza terrorists fired hundreds of rockets at southern Israel.

“Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups fired an unprecedented barrage of rockets into Israel in a single day, and are deliberately using civilians in Gaza as human shields to attack Israelis. I stand unequivocally with Israel and support our ally acting to defend itself,” he tweeted.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-NY), Ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, issued a statement condemning Hamas over the rocket fire.

“Since Monday afternoon, Hamas has indiscriminately fired approximately 400 rockets and mortars at Israel in response to a targeted anti-terror raid. This escalation, the largest increase in violence since 2014, is unconscionable, and I condemn Hamas’ actions, which threaten civilians on both sides. I hope that a long-term conflict can be avoided, and a ceasefire will be reached soon,” she said.

Also on Tuesday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert condemned the rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel, saying Washington stood with Israel as it defends itself from these attacks.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the rocket, missile and mortar attacks that are taking place from Gaza into Israel. We call for the sustained halt of those attacks. We stand with Israel as Israel defends itself against these attacks. It is simply unacceptable to target civilians,” said Nauert.

Gaza terrorists fired nearly 500 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel starting on Sunday night and until Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and over 50 injured from rocket and mortar strikes, and a number of private homes were struck during the onslaught.

Around 5:00 p.m. Israel time on Tuesday, Arab media reported that an agreement on a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel. The agreement was achieved through Egyptian mediation.

Hamas confirmed the report that an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire had been reached, but made it clear that the organization would be obligated to it only as long as the "Zionist enemy" fulfilled its commitment to the ceasefire.