Sderot Mayor: These imaginary ceasefires have no purpose

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi responds to ceasefire, says only large-scale military operation will bring quiet to the south.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi commented on Tuesday night on the ceasefire that was agreed upon in southern Israel, after more than 400 rockets and mortars were fired by Gaza terrorists towards communities and cities in the south.

"My feeling is unchanged, because only a large-scale military operation like Protective Edge will bring with it the quiet we aspire to," said Davidi.

Davidi also discussed the protest of residents of the Gaza envelope against the ceasefire earlier on Tuesday.

"The feelings of frustration and disappointment of the residents of the city are understandable to us and it is difficult not to identify with them. My statement is clear and unequivocal - we must not allow Hamas and the terrorist organizations to dictate to the agenda to us, no more!" he stressed.

"I see first and foremost all our residents, who have been victims of terror from Gaza for 18 years. These imaginary ceasefires have no purpose, and this has already been proven. I hope for a quiet night and quiet days for us all," said Davidi.

Gaza terrorists fired nearly 500 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel starting on Sunday night and until Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and over 50 injured from rocket and mortar strikes, and a number of private homes were struck during the onslaught.

Around 5:00 p.m. Israel time on Tuesday, Arab media reported that an agreement on a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel. The agreement was achieved through Egyptian mediation.

Hamas confirmed the report that an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire had been reached, but made it clear that the organization would be obligated to it only as long as the "Zionist enemy" fulfilled its commitment to the ceasefire.