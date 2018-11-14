Who's afraid to move to Israel?

Current events can create some anxiety about making Aliyah. Are those fears legitimate, or are we getting worked up over nothing?

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

New olim arrive in Israel
New olim arrive in Israel
Shachar Azran

The Aliyah Team discusses how to pursue a successful, fear-free Aliyah.

ALSO, a special tribute to a man of comedy and joy who has recently passed away, Jerry Lewis of blessed memory.



Loading....

Tags:aliyah, Radio

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top