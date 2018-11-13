70% of the votes counted

After 70% the votes were counted, Ofer Berkovitch leads over Moshe Lion by 8,000 votes. In Gush Etzion, incumbent records win.

Polls in more than 50 local councils in which a runoff was held in the local elections closed at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday and the vote counting began.

After 70 percent of the votes in Jerusalem were counted, mayoral candidate Ofer Berkovitch leads his rival Moshe Lion by 8,000 votes.

For the time being, it is possible to carefully predict that Berkovitch will be the next mayor of Jerusalem, despite the fact that many politicians sided with Lion.

In Gush Etzion, incumbent council head Shlomo Ne'eman and former deputy council head Moshe Seville went head-to-head in the runoff. After a partial count of votes, Ne'eman is ahead with about 56 percent of the votes, while Seville won about 44 percent of the vote.

In Ramat Gan, former MK Carmel Shama Hacohen defeated incumbent mayor Yisrael Singer. In Bat Yam, Likud candidate Zvika Brot defeated Yossi Bachar.

The overall voter turnout in the runoff was about 40 percent.

Throughout the day, as in the first round of voting, the Israel Police conducted special operational preparations in 54 polling stations throughout the country, with thousands of police officers, volunteers and Border Police officers taking part.

Police reported that during the day, order was maintained at polling stations throughout the country, and no unusual incidents were recorded that required the police's handling and intervention.