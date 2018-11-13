MK Hazan disciplined again

The Knesset Ethics Committee decided to remove MK Oren Hazan from the Knesset plenum and Knesset committees for six weeks, after he had previously been removed for six months.

The decision was made following a complaint filed against Hazan by the Director-General of the Ministry of Defense, regarding an incident that took place in the hearing on the situation of disabled IDF veterans. According to the complaint, Hazan spoke in an offensive manner to the director of the ministry's rehabilitation department, Hezi Mashita.

The Ethics Committee decided to accept the complaint against Hazan and to issue a restraining order from the deliberations of the plenum and the committees. The full reasons for the committee's decision are expected to be published tomorrow.

Hazan said: "No one will shut my mouth [when I seek to] protect IDF soldiers, IDF veterans and the victims of the battle, who have endured both suffering and abuse for years by the establishment and the Defense Ministry, which failed in its role and in dealing with IDF veterans and combat victims."

"IDF soldiers, veterans of the IDF, the victims of the battle and all of Israel - as long as I am in the Knesset you will be heard and never walk alone," Hazan added.