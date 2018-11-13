UN Security Council to meet on Gaza violence

Ambassador Danon: Israel will not accept calls for 'both sides to show restraint' after enduring 460 rocket attacks.

The United Nations Security Council will convene Tuesday for a special session on the escalation of violence between Israel and terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in response to the announcement of the meeting: "We will not accept a call on both sides to exercise restraint. There is a side that attacks and fires 400 missiles at a civilian population and there is a side that protects its citizens."

"Any member of the Security Council should ask herself how she would respond after a barrage of missiles on her country," the ambassador added.

According to the IDF, about 460 rockets and mortars have been fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip since Monday afternoon.