'EU must unequivocally condemn Hamas rockets'

European Coalition for Israel says EU cannot engage in 'double-talk' as Hamas launches nearly 500 rockets at Israel.

The European Coalition for Israel called on the European Union to condemn the Hamas terrorist organization for launching about 460 rockets and mortars at Israel.

ECI Founding Director Tomas Sandell called on the EU to unequivocally condemn the rocket strikes and to pressure Hamas leadership to immediately cease all terrorist attacks.

“There can be no double-talk as Israeli civilians, including the elderly and children, are fleeing for their lives from missiles and rockets. Hamas terror attacks against Israeli civilians must stop once and for all, and the Hamas terrorist leaders should understand that an attack on Israeli civilians is an attack on the entire free world. Eighty years after “Kristallnacht” in Germany, the European Union should express, loud and clear, that Jews have the right to live in peace and security not only in all of Europe but also within the borders of the State of Israel. Civilian Jewish life in Ashkelon and Sderot is just as precious as in Brussels and Copenhagen,” he said.

The ECI stated that Israel has shown extraordinary restraint in the face of nonstop arson attacks from Gaza in recent months.

“As Israel is faced with the worst ever barrage of missiles from terrorist groups in Gaza, the government simply cannot be expected to any longer remain seated and watch while its citizens are in such danger,” Sandell said.

“As European citizens, we stand in full solidarity with our Israeli friends at this difficult time. We pray for a speedy recovery of the injured and for peace and security to return to southern Israel”, Sandell concluded.