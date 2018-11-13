'Our boys stand there like sitting ducks'

Father of soldier wounded in attack on bus near Gaza asks why soldiers were left to stand by border during volatile period.

The father of the soldier who was seriously wounded Monday in an incident in which an anti-tank missile hit a bus near the Operation Black Arrow memorial attacked the IDF's conduct during the incident.

"Why was my son there? I don't understand what they were doing near the border," the father said in an interview with News 2. "They brought them to the fence and left them like sitting ducks."

"I watched a Hamas video from the incident and it's difficult," the father continued. "I saw how my son was hurt. It was difficult. I hope my son will open his eyes - pray for his recovery."

The soldier who was wounded by the missile is still hospitalized at Soroka Hospital. He underwent two major operations to stabilize his condition, which continues to be difficult.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Yaacov (Kobi) Barak appointed a board of inquiry to assess the conduct of IDF troops during the incident in which an anti-tank guided missile injured an IDF soldier in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council yesterday.



The Commanding Officer of the Border Defense Array, Brig. Gen. Amit Ebshtein, will chair the board.