Attack on Jewish teens in Toronto investigated as hate crime

An attack on a group of identifiably Jewish 17-year-old boys in north Toronto is being investigated as a hate crime.

The group of Jewish teens wearing “attire of their religious faith,” according to Toronto Police, on Sunday passed by a group of 10 other teenagers identified as being in their “early teens.” The larger group of teens began making derogatory remarks about the Jewish teens’ religion and then began to punch and kick two of the Jewish teens before splitting up and running away, police said. A pair of sunglasses was stolen from one of the Jewish teens.

One of the suspects was arrested at the scene, and the attacked Jewish teenagers were treated for their injuries at the scene, according to police.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a tweet: “No one should ever be attacked for their religion. Please help @TorontoPolice solve this hate crime/robbery investigation that occurred Sunday night.”