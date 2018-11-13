Security Cabinet concludes 7-hour meeting on rocket strikes

Full military operation remains unlikely as rocket fire from Gaza continues for second day.

The Political-Security Cabinet concluded a seven-hour-long meeting on the security situation and the ongoing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip Tuesday.

The ministers discussed the various options for responding to the massive rocket fire carried out by the terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory over the past 24 hours. Over 400 rockets have been fired at Israel since Monday afternoon.

However, a decision to embark on a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip is unlikely.

Arab sources report that an Egyptian delegation that is due to arrive tomorrow in Israel to form a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the barrage of rockets continues towards the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip along with the red alert.

Arab media reported that Hamas leaders in Gaza had agreed to the request of the mediators to stop the rocket fire into Israel. Official confirmation of reports has not yet been received, and, as noted, the shooting at Israeli territory continues.