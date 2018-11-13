Smotrich: What do you want from the IDF?

Channel 20 political commentator Shimon Riklin criticized the IDF's soft response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.



"The video of the bus getting hit shows that someone in the IDF has not internalized the situation. Soldiers are walking defenselessly not far from the fence and their lives depend on the mercy of the barbarians from Gaza," Riklin tweeted.



“What a disgrace. What lawlessness. A great miracle happened here. And this is after they explained to us that the IDF knew they would respond.

“I hope they will get a wake up call from an understanding of the situation and not, Heaven forbid, from a tragedy," Riklin added.



MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) wondered why Riklin was blaming the military echelon, tweeting, "Say, Shimon, what do you want from the IDF? We have a government, and this government has a head, and you know him well. And he, and only he, is responsible for the loss of deterrence whose rotten fruits we have been eating for the past 24 hours.”

“This man is called Binyamin Netanyahu. B-I-N-Y-A-M-I-N N-E-T-A-N-Y-A-H-U. Your Twitter account can’t write those words?” he asked.