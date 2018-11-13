Enough 'knocking on roofs'

The cabinet must have before it the next three strategic goals during its meeting this morning: restoring calm to the Gaza Strip through restoring Israel's deterrence, returning to a path that will prevent a humanitarian crisis, and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip or, at least, preventing Hamas from getting stronger. At this time, the first goal needs to be at the forefront.



The argument that we only have one of two choices - either “an agreement or conquering Gaza-” is incorrect. There is a third alternative: Israel must seriously harm the military wing of Hamas and not play into Hamas' hands and prevent significant damage to it.



Israel must initiate, surprise, act beyond the enemy's expectations. We see that despite the air force attacks, the strategic objective of restoring deterrence is not being achieved. The rules of just warfare allow for a more severe blow to the Hamas leadership and military wing.

Israel has attacked in the past 24 hours with an inappropriate method - “knocking on roofs.” A severe blow to the military wing of Hamas is a blow to the senior commanders, the shelters in which they hide and the activists. In war, the enemy is not informed in advance of his evacuation from his headquarters.



Action must be taken to avoid harming those who are not involved, but in war there will also be casualties and their blood is on the hands of Hamas leaders who use them as human shields.



Full appreciation is given to the Iron Dome fighters and the Home Front Command personnel and, above all, to the civilians in the Gaza vicinity and Ashkelon. But a battle is decided though initiative and a blow to the enemy rather than through defense. Only after the restoration of deterrence by a very hard blow to Hamas will we be able to return to the path of a stable agreement and perhaps also a diplomatic process.