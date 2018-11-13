IAEA says Iran abiding by terms of nuclear deal

UN atomic watchdog says Iran has been abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers.

Iran has been abiding by the terms of its nuclear deal with global powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in its latest report, according to AFP.

The IAEA report showed that as of early November, Iran had been complying with the restrictions to its nuclear program laid down in the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The report came a week after a second round of new American sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industries came into effect. The sanctions were imposed after US President Donald Trump withdrew in May from the 2015 nuclear deal, which he has said is “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

Some parts of the fieldwork in the IAEA report took place before the sanctions came into effect, but a senior diplomat with knowledge of the situation said there was "nothing that indicates that... cooperation from Iran or its attitude has changed since 5 November".

The report said that as of November 4, Iran's stockpiles of low-enriched uranium stood at 149.4kg, 10kg up from the time of the last IAEA report in August.

However, this is still well within the limits set by the JCPOA.

The agency repeated language which has appeared in two previous reports emphasizing the importance of "timely and proactive cooperation in providing such access" on Iran's part.

However, the senior diplomat suggested that this was meant less as an admonition to Iran than as encouragement to maintain the current level of cooperation.

The report makes no mention of recent claims by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that Iran was harboring a secret atomic warehouse.

Netanyahu last month called on the IAEA to inspect the secret Iranian atomic warehouse he revealed in his speech at the UN General Assembly in September.

IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano had rejected the possibility of inspecting the facility, insisting the IAEA has checked all the sites and locations in Iran which it needed to inspect.

The latest American sanctions aim to cut off Iran's banks from international finance and significantly cut its oil exports.

Iran's economy was already reeling from the effect of US sanctions imposed earlier in the year. On Friday, US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned that more sanctions were possible.

Iran has said the future of the JCPOA would be called into question if it no longer received the economic benefits of the deal.

The remaining five signatories to the JCPOA -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- have backed an EU effort to set up a special payment system in an attempt to continue trade and business ties with Iran.