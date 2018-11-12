Comic-book icon Stan Lee passes away

Comic-book creator Stan Lee passed away Monday at the age of 95, the Associated Press reported.

Lee, along with his partners Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, created some of the most popular and influential super-hero characters of all time, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, and the Fantastic Four. Their creations allowed Marvel Comics to grow and rival DC Comics, home to established icons such as Superman and Batman.

Lee brought a more human approach to his characters than was common at the time, giving them real world problems and making them more relateable.

He was the face of Marvel Comics for decades, appearing in cameos in virtually all films based on Marvel properties, including this year's smash hit 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Stan Lee was born Stanley Martin Lieber to Romanian-Jewish immigrants in New York. He began his career in comics in the early 1940s before joining the US military in 1942 following the American entry into World War Two.

Lieber wrote his byline as 'Stan Lee' on his comic books, hoping to save his full byline for what he considered more distinguished works. He legally changed his name to Stan Lee after he became more well known by that name.

Lee was inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995. He received the National Medal of Arts in 2008.

Lee leaves behind a daughter.