President meets family of Jewish woman murdered in Paris

At the President's residence today President Reuven Rivlin met the family of Mireille Knoll who was murdered in a brutal anti-Semitic knife attack at her home in Paris in March 2018. Mireille, 85, was a Holocaust survivor. Her family is establishing a Mireille Knoll Foundation in her memory, based on the principles of tolerance and solidarity.

The President warmly embraced Mireille’s son, Daniel, and her granddaughters. “Your loss is so painful that there are hardly words to express it. Having survived the horrors of the Holocaust as a child, your mother and grandmother returned to Paris, her home. But the same hatred that pursued her as a child did not disappear. We must be clear – there can be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in any form, or for any kind of discrimination or hatred.”