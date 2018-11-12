IDF: Hamas to feel our 'full intensity'

Iron Dome intercepts 60 out of 200 rocket launches as Israel finds itself under siege.

The IDF warned that the Hamas terrorist organization would soon feel the "full intensity" of Israel's response to the barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip Monday.

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, said Monday that Israel will intensify its response in Gaza.

"Hamas is leading the Gaza Strip to destruction and will feel the intensity of the IDF's response in the coming hours. So far we have attacked a wide range of targets. Firing squads, military compounds, and observation posts. The attempt to harm civilians is unacceptable to us and we will continue to respond with force," Manelis wrote on his Twitter account.

About 200 rockets have been fired at Israel so far. A number of homes have been struck across southern Israel, and at least ten people have been treated for injuries and shock. A 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a mortar strike on a bus.

The Iron Dome missile Defense system has intercepted 60 rockets fired from Gaza so far.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and senior IDF officials at the Kirya, the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, to discuss Israel's response to the ongoing rocket fire.