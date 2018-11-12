Bennett: They're our national heroes

Minister of Education and member of the Security Cabinet, Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), today (Monday) visited the IDF officer who was injured last night during a battle with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The wounded officer was part of an elite group that entered Gaza as part of a special operation. One officer, a 41-year-old Lt. Col. identified solely by the initial "M." for security reasons, was killed in the operation.

Minister Bennett spoke with the wounded officer and his family and spent time with them this morning.

After his visit, Bennett lauded the special operations unit.

"Last night, IDF soldiers acted bravely in order to fulfill their overarching mission - protecting the security of the residents of the State of Israel."

"Unfortunately, we lost Lieutenant Colonel M., one of the best sons of the State of Israel. Both he, and the commander I have just visited are national heroes. With their determination, their courage, their deep-rooted love for the place where we live, they defended the lives of many others. Last night there was a great heroism among them, a heroism that no enemy could break."



Minister Bennett added, "I send my deepest condolences to the family of Lieutenant-Colonel M. and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded."