'It's a miracle my son came back'

The IDF officer wounded during a battle with Hamas terrorists Sunday night has regained consciousness, while being treated at the intensive care unit in Soroka Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva.

The officer, a member of a well-known national-religious family, was moderately wounded during clashes inside the Gaza Strip, during an operation by an elite IDF special forces unit inside the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave.

The wounded officer was evacuated from the scene of the battle in the Gaza Strip, and returned to Israeli territory. He was subsequently rushed to Soroka Medical Center while unconscious, in moderate but stable condition.

On Monday, the wounded officer regained consciousness, and was permitted by doctors to meet with his wife and children.

According to a report by Channel 2, the wounded officer’s mother described his return from the battle as ‘miraculous’.

“I pray that my son will heal as quickly as possible. It is a miracle that he came back to me alive. I couldn’t stand to see his children – my grandchildren – crying. It was too hard on me, so I left the room.”

Seven Hamas terrorists were killed during the clashes, including ncluding Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis.

During the course of the battle, an IDF officer was killed and a second officer wounded.

Israeli military censors have barred publication of the slain officer’s name, who has only been identified as Lt. Col. “M”.