Gaza area schools closed, train service disrupted

17 rockets fired towards Israel, three intercepted by the Iron Dome, one caused damage to a building<br/>No injuring reported.

In a directive from the Defense Ministry, schools in communities in the Gaza area have been closed, following a string of rocket attacks from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave overnight.

The Israeli Railways have also made changes per the directive. Service between the Ashkelon-Beersheva line has been cancelled. Trains from the north with discontinue at the Ashkelon station, while Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim stations will remain closed as well.

IDF elite forces infiltrated into the Gaza Strip on a mission Sunday night. After a firefight between terrorists, one IDF officer was killed and another moderately injured.

Seventeen rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel shortly after the battle inside Gaza. The Iron Dome intercepted three of them. While most of the remaining rockets landed in empty fields, one rocket caused damaged to a building.

IDF chief of staff reassured the public in the area that there will be reinforced security in the area after a barrage of rockets.