'Special ops. forces make it possible for us to live here'

Education Minister and Jewish Home chief Naftali Bennett eulogized the IDF special operations officer killed while fighting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip Sunday night.

"The entire Jewish people mourns the death of Lt. Col. M. We send our condolences to his family,” said Bennett.

“We also pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded officer. Thanks to heroes like them, who work in secret for the safety of Israel every day of the year, all of us are able to live here in security."

The officer, who has only been identified as Lt. Col. “M.”, was killed was killed after fighting erupted in the southern Gaza Strip, near Khan Yunis, after an IDF special forces unit infiltrated behind enemy lines in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

At least seven Hamas terrorists were killed, including Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis.

Along with the IDF special forces unit, the battle also involved Israeli Air Force aircraft, which reportedly fired dozens of missiles at Hamas forces near Khan Yunis.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Strip fired 17 rockets overnight. Three of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system, while the remaining 14 rockets landed in open spaces inside of Israel. No injuries were reported in the rocket attacks.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he was “shocked and saddened” by the announcement of Lt. Col. M.’s death.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of Lt.-Col. M, the IDF officer killed last night, and praying with all citizens of Israel for the swift recovery of the injured soldier. I send my warm embrace to all those who are defending our country at this moment, ensuring our safety."