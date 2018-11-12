'IDF special unit fought heroically in Gaza'

Security officials convene Monday morning following battle in southern Gaza which claimed the life of IDF officer.

Senior Israeli security officials convened Monday morning to discuss the security situation in southern Israel, following a battle in the southern Gaza Strip between IDF forces and Hamas terrorists.

One IDF officer, identified as a lieutenant colonel, was killed in the fighting Sunday night, and a second officer wounded in moderate condition.

At least seven Hamas terrorists were killed, including Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis.

An IDF special forces unit which had infiltrated into the Gaza Strip was involved in the fighting, along with Israeli Air Force aircraft.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Strip fired 17 rockets overnight. Three of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system, while the remaining 14 rockets landed in open spaces inside of Israel. No injuries were reported in the rocket attacks.

On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot met with Nadav Argaman, the director of the Shin Bet internal security agency, to discuss the security situation in southern Israel in the wake of Sunday night’s battle.

"An IDF Special Force operated tonight in a very meaningful operation to Israel's security,” Eisenkot said in a statement. “The force and IAF troops fought a brave battle calmly and heroically. I salute our troops. The IDF owes Lt. Col. M. more than we can say. I embrace his family and wish the injured officer a quick recovery."

Eisenkot emphasized that the IDF’s Southern Command was prepared for any possible escalation with Hamas.