Death toll in California fires rises to 31

The death toll in the California wildfires rose to 31 statewide on Sunday night after six more people died in northern California, The Associated Press reported.

Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea said 228 people are still unaccounted for in massive wildfire.

He added that the human remains recovered on Sunday included five bodies found at homes and one in a vehicle in Paradise.

Officials say this is the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.

Fires have also raged in southern California, leading to the evacuation of more than 260,000 people. Over 83,000 acres have been burned in southern California and more than 170 homes have been destroyed. The fires in the south have also damaged several Jewish institutions.

Huge wildfires also raged in California this past summer, forcing some 40,000 Californians to be evacuated from their homes.

A series of forest fires in northern California last year killed dozens, destroyed thousands of buildings and ravaged hundreds of thousands of acres.