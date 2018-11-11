Second actress denounces Women's March over Farrakhan ties

'Will and Grace' star Debra Messing announced her support for fellow actress Alyssa Milano's decision not to associate with the Women's March until the movement's leaders condemn Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Last week, Milano, who had attended the Women's March in March, 2017, stated in an interview with The Advocate that she would not be willing to speak at the March unless Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory condemn Farrakhan's anti-Semitism.

“Any time that there is any bigotry or antisemitism in that respect, it needs to be called out and addressed. I’m disappointed in the leadership of the Women’s March that they haven’t done it adequately,” Milano said.

Messing wrote a short tweet in support of of Milano's decision, saying "I stand with you @Alyssa_Milano.

Mallory, a long-time admirer of Farrakhan who has called him the 'GOAT,' short for 'greatest of all time,' was present at a speech in which Farrakhan stated “the powerful Jews are my enemy." Farrakhan has a long history of anti-Semitic statements dating back decades, including a speech in which he referred to Adolf Hitler as "a very great man." Last month, Farrakhan drew controversy for calling Jews "termites."

In March, Mallory wrote in a tweet: "If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader."

Sarsour defended Mallory from criticism over her association with Farrakhan.

“I will not sit back while a strong, bold, unapologetic, committed Black woman who risks her life every day to speak truth to power and organize and mobilize movements is questioned, berated and abused,” Sarsour wrote on Facebook. “I stand with Tamika Mallory every day, with every fiber of my being because she has so much of what we need in the movement right now to win."

Sarsour has faced her own accusations of anti-Semitism over statements she has made. Sarsour has stated that feminists cannot be Zionists, called on her followers not to "humanize" Israeli citizens, and supported and stood with the terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who was convicted for the murder of two students at Hebrew University in 1969.