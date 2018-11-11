Curing trauma with love and... animals

'SSF Rescuers without Borders' is involved in another life-saving activity - assisting in the rehabilitation of the traumatized.

SSF Rescuers Without Borders treats countless of people who need emergency medical treatment in the field. Those treating the injured are all volunteer medics, paramedics and doctors.

But the activities of the organization do not focus solely on the actual saving of lives. For the past seven years SSF Rescuers Without Borders has also been treating the victims in the field for the emotional trauma that they have suffered from.

"Our volunteers had until then helped many people to physically live", explains Arie Levy, International Chairman of SSF Rescuers without Borders, "now with our treatment the people we assist can continue living their lives to the fullest, even after an unimaginable trauma".

"In the area surrounding the Gaza Strip alone, there are eighteen centers to help children who have gone through traumatic events. There they can come to the centers where they feel safe to do their homework and get psychological help they may need".

Who do you invite to the centers?

"These centers are open to all who may feel they need the help. They do not need a doctor’s referral or a letter stating what they had gone through. Now children from all over the country, from Otef Aza, Sderot, Nachal Oz, the yeshuvim along the Lebanon border to name just a few, come to the centers.

A few years back, we realized that using zoo therapy can help the children. The animals help the children open up more from the trauma they had gone through."

You bring the animals to the children in all these places?

"It used to be that we would have to bring the animal to the child. But we realized that we need a place that was more permanent. Now the children go to the center. We opened such a place in Sderot. There they can come a distress and get whatever help they may need. Today we are completing the building of Adelis therapy farm in Kibbutz Ourim".

In your case you are treating people with trauma in the past, but with a fear that the trauma will return. How do you deal with that?

"Indeed, many times, we treat children over the span of a few months for the traumatic event. Then there will be yet another Red Alert [of an oncoming rocket] and it will all comes back. The child will go into shock again, feel uncertain of himself, and wont be able to concentrate in school.

Over the years we have learnt how to give the children the tools to cope for the next time it happens. They also learn methods that even when the trauma has ended, they will know how to cope the next time their will be a siren or a rocket in his area".

Levy continued by telling Arutz Sheva how it all started.

"The idea came in 2003", he explained, "when a father, Boaz Shabo brought his child to a ranch in Moshav Tzur Hadasa". Boaz Shabo, had lost his wife, Rachel and three of their children in their home. A terrorist invaded their home and murdered the mother (40), their children Avishai (5), Zvika (13) and Neria (16) back in June of 2002.

"Two of the three children were treated at the scene. One of whom was severely affected by the trauma. Boaz took his child to all the best psychologists to help his child come out of his shell. Nothing worked. Until they came to the Moshav where the child met a horse. For the first time the child talked about his experience and about his mother’s and siblings last words before they were murdered".

"Boaz, standing behind his son, saw a miracle. His child opened to the horse. The father was is shock, because his child had never been able to unburden himself before."

It was from here, Levy explained, that they realized that there was a need to build centers to help children suffering the same way.

Rescuers Without Borders SSF Asael Shabo with his horse

How do you fund your activity?

"SSF Rescuers Without Borders is not a government organization, we don't receive any funding from the government. It is strictly a voluntary organization that is run daily by volunteers who give of their own time, work and family time to go out to incidences to treat and help. including all the activities down south that is run by volunteers".

"It all comes from good people who care that a child will be able to smile again. Or an injured person who needs to be treated in the field. And its thanks to the good people that donate that we can continue working, treating the injured and have a center in the south".

SSF Rescuers Without Borders is coming to the US this week to thank their supporters and present their activity.

As part of the tour, Michal Salomon whose husband, father in-law and sister in-law were murdered in a terror attack, will speak at an event titled 'Fuel for Truth' at Union Square in New York on November 13. The event will be held from 6:45-9 PM.

On November 15, Natalie Sopinsky of SSF Rescuers Without Borders will speak at Wyndsong Estates in Boynton Beach, Florida.