Police locate centuries-old holy books stolen in southern Israel

Priceless holy books which survived the Holocaust, 19th century pogroms nearly lost after thieves put books on sale online.

Israeli police managed to recover priceless, centuries-old holy books which had survived the Holocaust and anti-Semitic riots – only to be stolen and put up for sale in an online auction.

According to a police spokesperson, officers located and recovered the stolen books Sunday, after the books were advertised in an online auction.

Last Wednesday, a resident of the town of Komemiyut, east of Ashkelon, filed a complaint with local police, after a collection of priceless holy books saved by the family for centuries had been stolen.

After he discovered that the books had been stolen, the complainant found the books up for sale in an online auction.

The books, which family members say are some 200 years old and had survived the Holocaust and 19th century pogroms, could command high prices in an auction, given their age and the rarity of such early prints today.

On Sunday, police officers from Kiryat Gat managed to locate the stolen books in Jerusalem. Officers recovered the books before they were sold in the online auction, and returned them to their rightful owners.